Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev submits resignation to President Vladimir Putin

France 24 Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline [Video]Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

The pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.

Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him [Video]Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him

President Donald Trump once berated former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other senior staff members. Business Insider reports Trump was furious they failed to arrange a call with Russian..

Russian prime minister and government resign after Putin speech

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he...
Reuters

Report: Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday....
Seattle Times


