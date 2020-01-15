Global  

Seattle’s Ken Jennings won ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.’ Here’s how he did it.

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
With some nervy swagger and limitless good humor, Ken Jennings won the Greatest of All Time title for "Jeopardy!". Here's a look at how he did it over the four-night tournament.
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Local hip-hop artist's song featured in

Local hip-hop artist's song featured in "Jeopardy!" commercial 01:42

 Santino Corleon’s song “GOAT” was featured on a commercial for Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time -- the prime-time showdown between the top three winners in "Jeopardy!" history.

Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings [Video]Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings

Get a closer look at Ken Jennings, the man who won 74 consecutive games of JEOPARDY!, which is still a record today. The tournament continues WEDNESDAY JAN 8 at 8|7c and THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:39Published

Meet the Contestants [Video]Meet the Contestants

Meet the greatest 'JEOPARDY!' contestants of all time: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer! Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:31Published


Ken Jennings crowned "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" winner

“Jeopardy!” crowned Ken Jennings as the greatest player of all time Tuesday night. Jennings defeated opponents James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter on the...
CBS News

Seattle’s Ken Jennings is crowned Greatest of All Time on ‘Jeopardy!’

On Tuesday night, Ken Jennings became the first of the powerhouse players -- which also include James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter -- to win three matches and thus,...
Seattle Times

