Seattle’s Ken Jennings won ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.’ Here’s how he did it.

With some nervy swagger and limitless good humor, Ken Jennings won the Greatest of All Time title for "Jeopardy!". Here's a look at how he did it over the four-night tournament.



Recent related videos from verified sources Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings Get a closer look at Ken Jennings, the man who won 74 consecutive games of JEOPARDY!, which is still a record today. The tournament continues WEDNESDAY JAN 8 at 8|7c and THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC,.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:39Published 1 week ago Meet the Contestants Meet the greatest 'JEOPARDY!' contestants of all time: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer! Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. Credit: ABC Duration: 00:31Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ken Jennings crowned "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" winner “Jeopardy!” crowned Ken Jennings as the greatest player of all time Tuesday night. Jennings defeated opponents James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter on the...

CBS News 1 hour ago



Seattle’s Ken Jennings is crowned Greatest of All Time on ‘Jeopardy!’ On Tuesday night, Ken Jennings became the first of the powerhouse players -- which also include James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter -- to win three matches and thus,...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this