Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A 12-year-old girl was found alive on Wednesday after being buried for 18 hours when an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir engulfed the family house.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Girl found alive after buried 18 hours under Pakistan avalanche as severe winter weather death toll climbs

Search teams searching for bodies buried under avalanches in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir had a glimmer of hope on Wednesday when a 12-year-old girl...
FOXNews.com

Pakistan: Girl buried by avalanche found alive after 18 hours

At least 76 people killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in weather-related incidents over the past few days.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Herzog_von_Toro

DuqueDeToro RT @AJEnglish: A 12-year-old girl has been found alive after being buried under snow for 18 hours following an avalanche in Pakistan-admini… 10 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive https://t.co/sUzHetxt90 https://t.co/15vVXpl56N 11 minutes ago

JavedAzizKhan

Javed Aziz Khan RT @gibranp: Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive https://t.co/ctLkAJYilG 25 minutes ago

rhill41

robert hill RT @MojackMarine: I am so happy that this young lady was saved. But please don't explain to me that "God" saved her! PLEASE!!!! Girl buried… 27 minutes ago

popianwar1

anwar hassan baig RT @Manum_Babloo: Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/aZQEBYXVJY 31 minutes ago

RameenJ

Rameenj RT @Tweeterist_: A 12-year-old girl was found alive after she was buried under snow for 18 hours when an avalanche in Pakistan-administered… 38 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive https://t.co/zU1rt3pE8t 41 minutes ago

siglopasado1

MARUJA RT @MSN: Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours found alive https://t.co/wjvghTHnKl 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.