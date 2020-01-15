Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial

Newsy Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment TrialWatch Video"The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people," Pelosi said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named seven lawmakers that will serve as impeachment managers for President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Reps. Adam...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial 01:15

 Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia have been tapped to serve in the role.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced [Video]Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial [Video]Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named the seven lawmakers who will prosecute U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial in the Senate. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate Trial

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate TrialHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced seven impeachment managers who will represent the House of Representatives in the upcoming impeachment trial of...
The Wrap

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers at Press Conference

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to hold a press conference Wednesday morning announcing the list of House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RickHopper10

Rick Hopper RT @CCM1956: FILLED WITH HATE: Pelosi Announces Sham Impeachment Managers SAME DAY as President Trump Signs Historic China Trade Deal and D… 6 seconds ago

leslieh707

Scheherezade RT @John_KissMyBot: The Impeachment Circus is coming to the Senate !! Nancy Pelosi Announced That Shes sending in the ‘Clowns’ , Adam Schif… 9 seconds ago

alicia45KAG

Alicia ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ RT @go4itbas: 🇺🇸 “We The People” Stand For America Stop The BS🇺🇸 #VoteRedToSaveAmerica❤ BREAKING: Pelosi Announces 7 Impeachment Manager… 12 seconds ago

sandcastle114

Carol RT @kylegriffin1: It's official. Speaker Pelosi announces the impeachment managers: • Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) • Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) •… 13 seconds ago

menno_kools

MAGA Q Menno RT @go4itbas: 🇺🇸🙏 #America1st 👏#2A4Life 🇺🇸 #VoteRedToSaveAmerica🇺🇸 FILLED WITH HATE: Pelosi Announces Sham Impeachment Managers SAME DAY as… 14 seconds ago

realDannoj1

D. M. Johnson RT @mitchellvii: FILLED WITH HATE: Pelosi Announces Sham Impeachment Managers SAME DAY as President Trump Signs Historic China Trade Deal a… 17 seconds ago

davidjshort1

david j short RT @gatewaypundit: FILLED WITH HATE: Pelosi Announces Sham Impeachment Managers SAME DAY as President Trump Signs Historic China Trade Deal… 22 seconds ago

Elizabe43847806

Elizabeth Herring RT @KMGGaryde: FILLED WITH HATE: Pelosi Announces Sham Impeachment Managers SAME DAY as President Trump Signs Historic China Trade Deal and… 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.