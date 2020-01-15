Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Watch Video"The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people," Pelosi said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named seven lawmakers that will serve as impeachment managers for President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial.
Reps. Adam ...
Recent related videos from verified sources
Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published now
Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named the seven lawmakers who will prosecute U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Zachary Goelman reports.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:00 Published 45 minutes ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this