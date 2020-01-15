Global  

UK company to sell knives with square tips after sharp rise in knife crime

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A cutlery company in England has designed a new line of kitchen knives with square tips in an effort to reduce the rising knife crime that has plagued the United Kingdom.
Cutlery company creates knives with square tips 'in response to rising knife crime'

Knives in collection 'have been repeatedly tested to ensure the tip does not pierce skin intentionally or otherwise'
