BJLife A British Company Will Sell Knives With Square Tips After A Sharp Rise In Knife Crime https://t.co/lbKe9U8BUl 26 minutes ago Channel News UK company to sell knives with square tips after sharp rise in knife crime A cutlery company in England has designe… https://t.co/lDg5M8FIl9 7 hours ago Michael Wedgewood 🇺🇸 UK stabbings are so rampant that square tipped knives are now a thing. https://t.co/4UhqYASElH via @Matzav.com 11 hours ago GI Wilson RT @GIWilson: UK company to sell knives with square tips after sharp rise in knife crime https://t.co/GJTIDbj8yh 12 hours ago tt3091 UK company to sell knives with square tips after sharp rise in knife crimet3_epdhs8 12 hours ago Buffalo Dave RT @Ravenwhimsy: UK company to sell knives with square tips after sharp rise in knife crime https://t.co/lsZ5fEBVer #FoxNews 12 hours ago 🇺🇸 Trumpin’ Along 🇺🇸 UK company to sell knives with square tips after sharp rise in knife crime https://t.co/lsZ5fEBVer #FoxNews 12 hours ago Shelshand UK company to sell knives with square tips after sharp rise in knife crime https://t.co/N3dopqmM5c 13 hours ago