Russian President Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new prime minister

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new prime ministerPresident Vladimir Putin has named Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new prime minister, the Kremlin said Wednesday. The 53-year-old Mishustin has worked in the government since 1998 and kept a low profile while serving...
News video: Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev

Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev 01:09

 The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.

