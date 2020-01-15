Global  

Irish farmers fire election warning shot with Dublin tractor protest

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Irish farmers paralysed parts of central Dublin for the second time in as many months by parking over 100 tractors in the streets on Wednesday in a protest against the government on the first day of its re-election campaign.
