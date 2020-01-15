Q&A: What’s behind the surprise Russian government shake-up?
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () In most countries, the resignation of a prime minister would suggest a leadership crisis. But in Russia, it might very well be the result of careful planning, with President Vladimir Putin at the steering wheel directing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, long considered his protégé.
