Q&A: What’s behind the surprise Russian government shake-up?

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
In most countries, the resignation of a prime minister would suggest a leadership crisis. But in Russia, it might very well be the result of careful planning, with President Vladimir Putin at the steering wheel directing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, long considered his protégé.
Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

 Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday. Medvedev will also resign. The move comes in response to proposed constitutional amendments by Russian...

Russian government, PM Medvedev resign after Putin unveils reforms

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has handed in his resignation to President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies reported. The surprise move came just...
What is Russia's Putin up to?

Even ministers in the Russian government apparently did not see their departure coming.
