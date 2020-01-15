Global  

Russian prime minister, government resign as Putin seeks to make constitutional changes

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Russian prime minister and government abruptly resigned on the heels of Vladimir Putin's proposals to make constitutional changes.
 
News video: Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension 01:26

 The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.

Russian prime minister and government resign after Putin speech

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he...
Reuters India Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNews24ReutersPoliticoDNASeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

How Putin's political shake-up could pan out

The changes, which triggered the resignation of the prime minister and government, are widely seen as giving Putin, 67, scope to extend his grip on power once he...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersPolitico

Tweets about this

EastCapital

East Capital The entire Russian government tendered their resignations in a shock move and a new prime minister was announced. W… https://t.co/iZAOwbBStb 2 minutes ago

sellersj17

J RT @DailyCaller: Russian Government, Prime Minister To Resign. https://t.co/hvju6oZIr0 4 minutes ago

RichardChidwick

Richard Chidwick RT @polinaivanovva: #BREAKING - Russian government to resign in full, Prime Minister Medvedev to be appointed deputy head of Security Counc… 12 minutes ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @rapplerdotcom: In a meeting with the President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says the reforms would make significant c… 14 minutes ago

BGenebra

Brolin Genebra RT @PDChina: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thur appointed the former head of the Russian Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin as the… 20 minutes ago

dbounasis66

Dbounasis66 RT @love4thegameAK: YUGE Political Movements in Russia Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the entire government are resigning foll… 28 minutes ago

Santosjoaquim33

Joaquim santos RT @jchatterleyCNN: Breaking News: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has just announced that he and the entire Russian government will… 31 minutes ago

RealNews_Source

REALNews **SILENCED** Russia's prime minister, parliament resign https://t.co/QGTiDZEyNx 31 minutes ago

