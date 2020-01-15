Offspring of popular eagle cam birds dies in Florida ranch

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The offspring of two bald eagles observed on a popular live webcam has died in a Florida ranch. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said Wednesday in a Facebook post that an eaglet of Harriet and M15 died. The post did not specify how the eaglet named E14 died, but it […]

