Offspring of popular eagle cam birds dies in Florida ranch

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The offspring of two bald eagles observed on a popular live webcam has died in a Florida ranch. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said Wednesday in a Facebook post that an eaglet of Harriet and M15 died. The post did not specify how the eaglet named E14 died, but it […]
News video: SWFL Eagle Cam eaglet, E-14, has died

SWFL Eagle Cam eaglet, E-14, has died 00:30

 E-14, Harriet and M-15's eaglet, has died after an injury to it's wing.

