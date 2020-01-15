Global  

US judge blocks Trump executive order on refugee resettlement

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The president's order said states, cities and towns must provide written consent to have refugees resettled there.
 On Wednesday, a federal judge in Maryland blocked an executive order that allows state and local governments to decide whether to accept refugees.

Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement [Video]Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their..

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees [Video]Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..

Clinton-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump’s Executive Order On Refugee Resettlement

'Flies in the face'
Omar responds after Texas uses Trump executive order to opt out of refugee program

Texas became the first state to announce it will opt out of a federal refugee resettlement program in 2020 – a decision made possible by an executive order by...
