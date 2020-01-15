|
2019 Was Second-Hottest Year On Record, Capping Off Hottest Decade
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoLast year was the second-hottest year ever recorded. And it capped off the hottest decade since at least 1880, when modern recordkeeping began.
NASA and NOAA announced the conclusions Wednesday. The organizations conducted separate but similar studies.
NOAA concluded that average temperatures in 2019 were 1.7...
