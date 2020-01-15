|
Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin, Others Of Withholding Evidence
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoActress Lori Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other parents connected to the college admissions scandal are being accused of withholding evidence.
Federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing Friday that many defendants in the case have yet to turn over any discovery evidence, even though they're...
