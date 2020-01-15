Global  

Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin, Others Of Withholding Evidence

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin, Others Of Withholding EvidenceWatch VideoActress Lori Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other parents connected to the college admissions scandal are being accused of withholding evidence.

Federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing Friday that many defendants in the case have yet to turn over any discovery evidence, even though they're...
News video: Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin, Others Of Withholding Evidence

 Prosecutors say they turned over their evidence to the defense team eight months ago, but that the defendant has yet to do the same.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged in connection with a college bribe scandal.

Lori Loughlin Accused of Withholding Evidence in College Bribe Case The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged in connection with a college bribe scandal. They are..

Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli and several other parents still battling charges in the college admissions scandal are withholding discovery evidence...
Prosecutors say parents fighting charges in the nation's college admissions scandal, including Lori Loughlin, have not not turned over any discovery.
Tweets about this

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News Federal Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin of Withholding Evidence - Law & Crime - https://t.co/KfrFWBSv4I 15 hours ago

najeebarqureshi

Najeeb Qureshi #prosecutors Accuse #LoriLoughlin, Others Of Withholding #evidence https://t.co/RiP5BGrZXM via @newsy 17 hours ago

ddelich

Daniel de Lichana RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin, Others Of Withholding Evidence **SHE ACCUSED THEM, NOW THEY ACCUSE HER**https://t.co/… 22 hours ago

jjsmokkieBOY57

juju Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin, Others Of Withholding Evidence **SHE ACCUSED THEM, NOW THEY ACCUSE HER**https://t.co/FrMIxedrUj via @newsy 22 hours ago

mermansteve

Steve Rose Federal Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin of Withholding Evidence https://t.co/KIO95jkC3b via @lawcrimenews 1 day ago

BillBoatman3

Bill Boatman Federal Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin Of Failing To Hand Over Evidence #Topbuzz-Miss Lori is confident she will bounce soon 1 day ago

joceual

Margarite Palace RT @lawcrimenews: Federal Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin of Withholding Evidence https://t.co/cMLV6TnT77 https://t.co/kKjRRbhmOu 2 days ago

lawcrimenews

Law & Crime Federal Prosecutors Accuse Lori Loughlin of Withholding Evidence https://t.co/cMLV6TnT77 https://t.co/kKjRRbhmOu 2 days ago

