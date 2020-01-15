Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he was declaring a state of emergency over threats of “armed militia groups storming our Capitol” ahead of a gun-rights rally next week. Northam’s emergency order will ban weapons of all kinds, including firearms, from the Capitol grounds starting Friday through Tuesday. He said […]
Gov. Ralph Northam said there had been credible threats of violence ahead of a rally that was expected to draw thousands of gun rights advocates to the State...