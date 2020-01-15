Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he was declaring a state of emergency over threats of “armed militia groups storming our Capitol” ahead of a gun-rights rally next week. Northam’s emergency order will ban weapons of all kinds, including firearms, from the Capitol grounds starting Friday through Tuesday. He said […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally 01:16

 The state of emergency bans firearms and other weapons from the Virginia State Capitol grounds.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol [Video]Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's demonstration at the Virginia State Capitol.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published

Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville [Video]Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Credit: WTVR     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Gun Rally

Gov. Ralph Northam said there had been credible threats of violence ahead of a rally that was expected to draw thousands of gun rights advocates to the State...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsyFOXNews.comCTV News

AP EXCLUSIVE: Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fearing a repeat of the deadly violence that engulfed Charlottesville more than two years ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

PatriotBluesT

🇺🇸Patriot Blues T🇺🇸 RT @Fred__Simpson: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam banning guns in the capital is unconstitutional. Moreover, he is creating a situation of his… 11 seconds ago

MiriamRoseMc

Miriam RT @OscuraPraetoria: Northam Declares State Of Emergency In Virginia Because "Armed Militia Groups Plan To Storm The Capitol" #2A #NRA #MAG… 15 seconds ago

vgweston

BonAirLady RT @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y: I have checked with all law enforcement agencies that would have "credibility threat information" outside of Virginia an… 24 seconds ago

iron24833187

iron RT @MagaAngelo45: Insert Thomas Jefferson quote here👈🏻 Northam Declares State Of Emergency In Virginia Because "Armed Militia Groups Plan… 44 seconds ago

rnolter

Submarine Vet RT @JessicaLeighLem: Gov Ralph Northam declares a state of emergency because they passed a law infringing upon people's Constitutional 2nd… 52 seconds ago

Artgirlfun

Maryjo Stone RT @Crossbearer1956: Gov. Northam Declares a State of Emergency To Keep Richmond Safe From Hordes of Law-Abiding Citizens https://t.co/KL2… 52 seconds ago

TrkWilson

ThWilson RT @BreacherAlec1: https://t.co/mYJDz54Gwb NORTHAM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY BANNING ALL WEAPONS FROM VIRGINIA'S CAPITOL GROUND "The sh**… 53 seconds ago

Galaxy8SGQ

🇺🇸Galaxy500~Text TRUMP to 88022🇺🇸 RT @united__UK: Northam Declares State Of Emergency In Virginia Because "Armed Militia Groups Plan To Storm The Capitol" | Zero Hedge https… 59 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.