Peru to deport tourists over Machu Picchu damage

Japan Today Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Five tourists arrested for damaging Peru's iconic Machu Picchu site will be deported to Bolivia later on Wednesday, police said. A sixth was released from custody and ordered…
News video: Defamation and Defecation at Machu Picchu Leads to Deportation for Accused Tourists

Defamation and Defecation at Machu Picchu Leads to Deportation for Accused Tourists 00:30

 Defamation and defecation at one of the world’s most popular sites finds six tourists detained and all but one facing deportation from Peru. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Machu Picchu rubbish crisis threatens UNESCO heritage site [Video]Machu Picchu rubbish crisis threatens UNESCO heritage site

Tourists leave behind more than five tonnes of garbage every day.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tourist party faces jail over pooing in Machu Picchu Temple of the Sun

Tourist party faces jail over pooing in Machu Picchu Temple of the SunSix tourists have been arrested following a trip to Peru's Machu Picchu temple over accusations that they had defecated on the cultural heritage site."The six...
New Zealand Herald

Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu

Peruvian police said on Tuesday they would deport five tourists and prosecute another after they allegedly damaged stonework and defecated among the ruins at...
Reuters


