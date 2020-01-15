Global  

Ash from Taal volcano turns crops gray in the Philippines

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
This farmer in the Philippines woke up to gray pineapples after the Taal volcano spewed ash and lava into the sky earlier this week. "We just have to accept that we will incur a loss," he said.
News video: Philippines evacuates millions after Taal volcano spews lava with 'explosive eruption' feared

Philippines evacuates millions after Taal volcano spews lava with 'explosive eruption' feared 01:05

 Philippine officials have urged a "total evacuation" of millions of people close to Manila, after a volcano spewed ash up to nine miles into the air on Sunday prompting warning of a possible "explosive eruption."

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava [Video]Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava

Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears of 'hazardous' eruption of Taal volcano.

Wedding goes ahead despite erupting volcano [Video]Wedding goes ahead despite erupting volcano

Credit: Jay-Ar Fortaleza/Randolf Evan Photography. A couple celebrated their wedding in Cavite in the Philippines, despite the Taal volcano erupting around 20km away from the venue. Chino Vaflor and..

Why the Taal volcano's eruption created so much lightning

After sleeping for over 40 years, the Philippines' Taal volcano awoke over the weekend, blasting a plume of ash at least 32,000 feet into the sky. And in this...
Mashable

Active volcano in Philippines could erupt soon after spewing ash 15 km into the sky

Active volcano in Philippines could erupt soon after spewing ash 15 km into the skyA volcano near the Philippines capital spewed ash up to 15 km into the sky on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people, the cancellation of...
WorldNews Also reported by •The AgeFrance 24SBSSify

