Ash from Taal volcano turns crops gray in the Philippines
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () This farmer in the Philippines woke up to gray pineapples after the Taal volcano spewed ash and lava into the sky earlier this week. "We just have to accept that we will incur a loss," he said.
Philippine officials have urged a "total evacuation" of millions of people close to Manila, after a volcano spewed ash up to nine miles into the air on Sunday prompting warning of a possible "explosive eruption."
A volcano near the Philippines capital spewed ash up to 15 km into the sky on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people, the cancellation of... WorldNews Also reported by •The Age •France 24 •SBS •Sify