US, Iraqi military resume joint operations despite parliament's call to expel American troops

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The United States military has resumed operations with coalition forces in Iraq, despite the nation's parliament voting to expel American soldiers from the region, just ten days ago. 
7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

U.S. Military Resumes Joint Operations With Iraq

The decision to restart military operations in Iraq came less than two weeks after Iraq’s Parliament voted to expel all American forces from Iraq.
NYTimes.com

Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal - PM

The Iraqi military joint operations command has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning a possible withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime...
Reuters India Also reported by •NPRDeutsche WelleWorldNews

