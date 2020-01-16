Global  

Rouhani Spurns UK PM’s Call For ‘Trump Deal’ With Iran

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed the comments by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a “Trump deal” should replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the US president is only accustomed to violation of law and breaching contracts.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani advised the...
Rouhani says no to new 'Trump deal' for Iran

Iranian president says 'right path' is to stick with existing nuclear pact, after Boris Johnson calls on US president to broker a new one.
Politico

Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a "Trump deal" should replace the Iran nuclear deal.
Reuters

