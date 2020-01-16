The photo that uncovered a $100m election scandal Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

A photo shared during the Australian election campaign led to an audit that's exposed a "biased" A$100 million cash splash by a senior government minister to shore up marginal seats. A damning report by the Auditor-General has revealed...

