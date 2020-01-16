‘You called me a liar,’ Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released Wednesday by CNN. The Democratic presidential rivals are strong progressives who had steadfastly refused to attack each other for […]
Audio of the tense-looking post-debate exchange between Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was released Wednesday night, revealing... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters •CTV News •NPR •The Age •Jerusalem Post
Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reportedly sought to confront Bernie Sanders for "mischaracterizing" their December... Mediaite Also reported by •CBS News •The Age •NYTimes.com •Jerusalem Post
