‘You called me a liar,’ Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released Wednesday by CNN. The Democratic presidential rivals are strong progressives who had steadfastly refused to attack each other for […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren, Sanders Clash At Democratic Debate

Warren, Sanders Clash At Democratic Debate 01:55

 Naomi Ruchim reports the last four Democratic caucus winners have gone on to win the party's nomination, making it all the more important.

Recent related news from verified sources

Audio released of testy post-debate exchange between Warren, Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV'

Audio of the tense-looking post-debate exchange between Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was released Wednesday night, revealing...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersCTV NewsNPRThe AgeJerusalem Post

Elizabeth Warren Reportedly Confronted Sanders for ‘Mischaracterizing’ Private Meeting In Viral Post-Debate Moment

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reportedly sought to confront Bernie Sanders for "mischaracterizing" their December...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS NewsThe AgeNYTimes.comJerusalem Post

