Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split

Reuters India Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry will make his first public appearance on Thursday since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife Meghan to step back from their senior royal roles and seek a more independent future.
News video: Prince Harry & Prince William Release Joint Statement

Prince Harry & Prince William Release Joint Statement 01:10

 Prince Harry and Prince William are banding together to fight the harsh scrutiny and speculation surrounding Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family.

Naomi Campbell supports Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Naomi Campbell supports Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan The star is supporting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

William and Kate back on duty for first time since Harry and Meghan bombshell

The couple were greeted by hundreds of people in Bradford for their first royal visit of the new year.

UK's Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split


Indian Express

UK's Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split

Britain's Prince Harry will make his first public appearance on Thursday since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife Meghan...
Reuters

