Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"A Royal burger please": Burger King offers part-time job to Prince Harry and Twitterati reacted hilariously

DNA Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
US-based multinational food chain Burger King offers a part-time job to Prince Harry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Burger King Job Offer After Royal Family Exit

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Burger King Job Offer After Royal Family Exit 03:10

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Burger King trolls Prince Harry with a job offer, kills internet | Oneindia News [Video]Burger King trolls Prince Harry with a job offer, kills internet | Oneindia News

EVER SINCE THE ROYAL COUPLE PRINCE HARRY AND HIS WIFE MADE THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TO STEP BACK AS SENIOR ROYALS, LEAVING THE ROYAL FAMILY IN A DEEP SHOCK, ALL KINDS OF MEMES AND CONTROVERSIES HAVE BEEN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published

Burger King offers Prince Harry a job [Video]Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job following news he and his wife Meghan were planning to become "financially independent."

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Royal reset: Harry, Meghan aim to control their media image

LONDON (AP) — The relationship between Britain’s royals and the media is awkward, mistrustful — and seemingly inescapable. But now Meghan and Harry want...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caReuters

It’s not a real f**king job anyway, says Harry

PRINCE Harry has explained that it does not matter that he is stepping back as a senior Royal because it is not a real f**king job in any sense.
The Daily Mash


Tweets about this

57ce67a8e14c46d

Alice Butler @polliceversoo @BurgerKing A Royal burger.please... 9 hours ago

artwork1950

Arthur McGuinness #EarthFirstHeaven'sNext RT @artwork1950: I think he would make a good Uber driver. Accent and all. The ole gal Queen could low jack the car. Just stay out of 'meri… 1 day ago

artwork1950

Arthur McGuinness #EarthFirstHeaven'sNext I think he would make a good Uber driver. Accent and all. The ole gal Queen could low jack the car. Just stay out o… https://t.co/wtjXmwVRwN 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.