"A Royal burger please": Burger King offers part-time job to Prince Harry and Twitterati reacted hilariously

LONDON (AP) — The relationship between Britain’s royals and the media is awkward, mistrustful — and seemingly inescapable. But now Meghan and Harry want...

It’s not a real f**king job anyway, says Harry PRINCE Harry has explained that it does not matter that he is stepping back as a senior Royal because it is not a real f**king job in any sense.

The Daily Mash 1 week ago



