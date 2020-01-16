Global  

Sub-National ‘Climate Clubs’ Could Offer Key To Combating Climate Change

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
‘Climate clubs’ offering membership for sub-national states, in addition to just countries, could speed up progress towards a globally-harmonised climate change policy, which in turn offers a way to achieve stronger climate policies in all countries.

This is the key finding of a new study by researchers from the Institute...
