US calls for smaller UN force in Mali, Russia says no change

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States called Wednesday for a reduction in the more than 16,000-strong peacekeeping force in Mali and a new focus on protecting civilians because parties to a 2015 peace deal have made little progress in implementing it, but Russia said it doesn’t want any changes now. France, which has some […]
