New footage showing Iranian missiles hitting Ukraine plane surfaces

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* New video footage has emerged showing two Iranian missiles tearing through the night sky and hitting a Ukrainian passenger plane, sending the aircraft down in flames and killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

The projectiles were fired 30 seconds apart and explain why the plane's transponder was not...
News video: Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752

Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752 01:17

 Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752 [Video]How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake. Citing Iranian official statements, the New York Times said the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:18Published

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New footage shows Iranian missiles hitting Ukraine plane

The blurry film shows the Kiev-bound plane on fire and circling back to Tehran's airport.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •News24IndiaTimesBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldAl JazeeraNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comCBS NewsReutersFOXNews.comWorldNews

