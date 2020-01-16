Global  

McConnell: US Senate likely to begin Trump impeachment trial on Tuesday

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on January 21, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. [US time]

McConnell's remarks came after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote on Wednesday and send its impeachment trial to the...
News video: Trump impeachment through to Senate trial after House vote

Trump impeachment through to Senate trial after House vote 02:35

 The House of Representatives has voted to send the impeachment charges against Donald Trump to the Senate.

Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Presented To Senate Thursday [Video]Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Presented To Senate Thursday

Alexandria Hoff reports.

House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday [Video]House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday

Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020)

Battle of wills: Senate leader says Trump's impeachment trial ready to go

Battle of wills: Senate leader says Trump's impeachment trial ready to goSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has the votes to start US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial as soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi releases the...
New Zealand Herald

McConnell says he expects Trump impeachment trial to start Tuesday

McConnell says he expects Trump impeachment trial to start Tuesday
euronews

