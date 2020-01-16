McConnell: US Senate likely to begin Trump impeachment trial on Tuesday
Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on January 21, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. [US time]
McConnell's remarks came after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote on Wednesday and send its impeachment trial to the...
