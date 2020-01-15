Global  

Tens of thousands face uncertainty as Philippines volcano spews lava

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
*Tanauan:* Taal volcano in the Philippines could spew lava and ash for weeks, authorities warned on Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands in limbo after they fled their homes fearing a massive eruption. The crater of the volcano exploded to life with towering clouds of ash and jets of red-hot lava on Sunday, forcing those living...
News video: Philippines evacuates millions after Taal volcano spews lava with 'explosive eruption' feared

Philippines evacuates millions after Taal volcano spews lava with 'explosive eruption' feared 01:05

 Philippine officials have urged a "total evacuation" of millions of people close to Manila, after a volcano spewed ash up to nine miles into the air on Sunday prompting warning of a possible "explosive eruption."

Ash Clouds Rise from Taal Volcano Eruption [Video]Ash Clouds Rise from Taal Volcano Eruption

Occurred on January 12, 2020 / Taal Volcano, Philippines Info from Licensor: "This video was taken minutes after Taal Volcano started erupting on January 12, 2020. It was taken on the shoreline of Taal..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:03Published

Rescuers save ponies from volcano danger zone in the Philippines [Video]Rescuers save ponies from volcano danger zone in the Philippines

Footage shows volunteers rescue ponies that were covered in ash and trapped within the danger zone of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines. Rescuers were able to take five ponies to safety in a small..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published


Tens of thousands face uncertainty as Philippine volcano spews lava

Taal volcano in the Philippines could spew lava and ash for weeks, authorities warned Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands in limbo after they fled their homes...
IndiaTimes

Philippines volcano spews lava half-mile high, threatens to erupt again as flights grounded

A volcanic eruption in the Philippines continues to spew lava half a mile into the sky, creating lightning bolts, and threatening to erupt again even as...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Sify Seattle Times Al Jazeera TIME CBS News SeattlePI.com CBC.ca SBS France 24

