Tens of thousands face uncertainty as Philippines volcano spews lava
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () *Tanauan:* Taal volcano in the Philippines could spew lava and ash for weeks, authorities warned on Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands in limbo after they fled their homes fearing a massive eruption. The crater of the volcano exploded to life with towering clouds of ash and jets of red-hot lava on Sunday, forcing those living...
Philippine officials have urged a "total evacuation" of millions of people close to Manila, after a volcano spewed ash up to nine miles into the air on Sunday prompting warning of a possible "explosive eruption."
Occurred on January 12, 2020 / Taal Volcano, Philippines Info from Licensor: "This video was taken minutes after Taal Volcano started erupting on January 12, 2020. It was taken on the shoreline of Taal..