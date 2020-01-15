Tens of thousands face uncertainty as Philippines volcano spews lava

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

*Tanauan:* Taal volcano in the Philippines could spew lava and ash for weeks, authorities warned on Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands in limbo after they fled their homes fearing a massive eruption. The crater of the volcano exploded to life with towering clouds of ash and jets of red-hot lava on Sunday, forcing those living... 👓 View full article

