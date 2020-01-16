Global  

Trump impeachment articles delivered to Senate for trial

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Senators will then be sworn in as jurors on Thursday, and preparations will get underway for trial starting January 21.
News video: House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial 04:10

 RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VOTE IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTING ON SENDING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CHARGES TO SENATE FOR TRIAL, SOUNDBITE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER, KEVIN MCCARTHY,

House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment [Video]House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment

The House will be delivering two articles of impeachment to the Senate after being turned away by Republican leaders yesterday. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Officially Presented To Full Senate [Video]Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Officially Presented To Full Senate

Jan Carabeo reports.

House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate

WASHINGTON — In a dramatic procession across the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats carried the formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comSBSReutersDelawareonlineSifyAl JazeeraBBC NewsEurasia ReviewUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

BlueCrew2018

Make it Happen RT @SpeakerPelosi: This evening, the House’s Managers delivered articles of impeachment against President Trump to the U.S. Senate ahead of… 1 minute ago

lottery_2017

Rowena🌹🏀🏈💙🙅🏻‍♀️🇺🇸 RT @ABC: HISTORIC SIGNING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs the articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump before they were delivered to t… 2 minutes ago

chrismen320

christian mendoza RT @funder: BREAKING: Impeachment articles were just delivered to the US Senate for Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Tru… 4 minutes ago

bertus161057

bertschmit RT @GMA: Articles of impeachment delivered to Senate, triggering historic trial of President Trump. @marykbruce reports live from Capitol H… 4 minutes ago

Dreadlos

Carlos Villanueva RT @CNNPolitics: The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump have been hand-delivered to the United States Senate by the sev… 6 minutes ago

AlephsMom

kay quinn RT @VABVOX: I just got chills. This is finally happening. The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump have been hand-delive… 8 minutes ago

FunInMia

FunInMia RT @joncoopertweets: Now that the impeachment articles have been delivered to the Senate, ⁦@TheDemCoalition⁩ will be creating a new video &… 9 minutes ago

MsShannonFisher

Shannon Fisher Yesterday was an important day in American history. Articles of Impeachment delivered to the Senate; Lev Parnas rev… https://t.co/QOGVEGTJQI 11 minutes ago

