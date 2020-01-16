Tetraites, The Regulator of Babylon. RT @1776AmericaUSA: Better than Russian comedians making @AdamSchiff think they had nude pics of Trump. Parnas claimed Giuliani ordered him… 59 seconds ago

XavsPoliticalScience RT @rgoodlaw: There it is. “President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn't do anything witho… 1 minute ago

𝕬𝖙𝖆𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝕯𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊 RT @WordswithSteph: He lied," Parnas said of Trump's denial that he knows him. "He knew exactly who we were. He knew exactly who I was espe… 1 minute ago

Denise RT @mmpadellan: Lev Parnas: "President trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn't do anything wi… 1 minute ago

R S RT @atrupar: "President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent… 1 minute ago

maxine sykes RT @MesMitch: Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' in Ukraine, says Giuliani associate Lev Parnas tells MSNBC president was fully aware o… 2 minutes ago

Niko "Trump Thugs Stalked An Ambassador" Dismal RT @dcpoll: BREAKING: Lev Parnas to @maddow: “President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn't… 2 minutes ago