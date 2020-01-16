Global  

Lev Parnas: "President Trump knew exactly what was going on"

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
"He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president," Parnas told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
News video: Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo

Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo 00:47

 A photo has surfaced that shows Lev Parnas, who is facing multiple charges for campaign finance violations and was an associate of Rudy Giuliani, standing between Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Democrats add last-minute evidence in impeachment [Video]Democrats add last-minute evidence in impeachment

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they would include new evidence when they send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:34Published

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot [Video]New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published


Lev Parnas Tells Maddow Trump’s Investigations Were Not About Ukraine Corruption: They Were ‘All About’ the Bidens

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, disputed the idea — put forth by President Donald Trump and his surrogates — that the commander-in-chief...
Mediaite

Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' during Ukraine plot, indicted Giuliani associate says

Lev Parnas says the president was interested in smearing his opponents – not fighting corruption
Independent Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC NewsUSATODAY.comFT.com

