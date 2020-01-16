Guatemalan president says Mexico 'will do everything in its power' to halt migrant caravan
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Guatemala's new president on Wednesday faced an early test of his ability to manage migration as a caravan of hundreds of people left Honduras for the United States, and said Mexico would halt its progress.
Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by Washington as a caravan of hundreds of people left neighboring Honduras on Wednesday, aiming to cross his country en route to the United States. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said they will not accept intervention from abroad. Lopez said his government will deliver justice to the victims of organized crime in Mexico. According..
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said they will not accept intervention from abroad. Lopez said his government will deliver justice to the victims of organized crime in Mexico. According..