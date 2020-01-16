Global  

Guatemalan president says Mexico 'will do everything in its power' to halt migrant caravan

France 24 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Guatemala's new president on Wednesday faced an early test of his ability to manage migration as a caravan of hundreds of people left Honduras for the United States, and said Mexico would halt its progress.
News video: Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan

Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan 02:04

 Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by Washington as a caravan of hundreds of people left neighboring Honduras on Wednesday, aiming to cross his country en route to the United States. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Mexico said latest migrant caravan won't pass - Guatemala president

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told the Guatemalan government that a caravan of migrants heading towards the United States from Honduras would not be...
Reuters India

Guatemalan president says Mexico plans to contain new caravan

Guatemala's new president says Mexico intends to stop a migrant caravan headed to the United States.
Al Jazeera


