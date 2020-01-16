Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide

News24 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached the semi-finals of the ATP event in Adelaide, Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Harris, SA's rising tennis star, marches on in Adelaide

Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Adelaide.
News24

Sport24.co.za | Lloyd Harris reaches maiden ATP final

South Africa's Lloyd Harris has reached a maiden final at ATP level after beating America's Tommy Paul in Adelaide.
News24


Tweets about this

_njabzy

Njabulo RT @News24: On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide | @Sport24news https://t.co/4THuQiB4uW https://t.co/UgoQKKowv5 2 days ago

News24

News24 On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide | @Sport24news https://t.co/4THuQiB4uW https://t.co/UgoQKKowv5 2 days ago

poolelounge

Poole Lounge RT @News24: https://t.co/pdTxfqQbDI | On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide https://t.co/NkOjlWmtZr 2 days ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/pdTxfqQbDI | On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide https://t.co/NkOjlWmtZr 2 days ago

Sevhic_

Mr SEV🏃🏾‍♂️ RT @Sport24news: On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide. https://t.co/9Jg3zWybOs https://t.co/qHaPydnulp 2 days ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/wXp19EiZgn | On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide: Rising South African tennis star Ll… https://t.co/ObaX6pHfUy 2 days ago

Sport24news

Sport24 On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide. https://t.co/9Jg3zWybOs https://t.co/qHaPydnulp 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.