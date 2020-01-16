Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Unwanted no more: adoption offers pour in for baby found in Singapore bin

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
An abandoned baby rescued from a bin in Singapore has aroused widespread sympathy, drawing several offers of adoption, according to authorities and media in the city-state wrestling with low birth rates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Baby wrapped in plastic found alive in Singapore rubbish chute

Rubbish collectors rescued a baby boy from a bin at the bottom of a trash chute in Singapore on Tuesday, according to the Straits Times newspaper and police.
Reuters

Baby boy found alive in Singapore after being stuffed into trash bin

A baby boy was found alive Tuesday after being stuffed into a trash bin outside an apartment building in Singapore – and police are now looking for his...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.