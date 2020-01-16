Global  

‘Impartial Justice’? What to watch in Trump’s Senate trial

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The impeachment of President Donald Trump is the Senate’s challenge now. Directed by the Constitution, House officials and prosecutors somberly carried the articles through the dimly lit Capitol to the Senate on Wednesday evening, triggering a trial unlike any since President Bill Clinton’s in 1999. He was acquitted. Look Thursday for a […]
News video: Raw Video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Trump Senate Trial

Raw Video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Trump Senate Trial 04:55

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco named the seven impeachment managers for President Donald Trump's upcoming trial in the Senate, which includes Rep. Zoe Lofgren of San Jose. (1/15/20)

