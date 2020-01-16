Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Team India's superfan Charulata Patel passes away

Khaleej Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Patel had made herself a household name after turning up for India's matches during the 2019 World Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

23-year-old man with rare facial disease pleads for funds for life-changing treatment [Video]23-year-old man with rare facial disease pleads for funds for life-changing treatment

Ostracised due to his unusual appearance, a youth in central India wishes to be treated fairly by society while aiming to lead a normal life. Shubham Patel, a resident of Daultabad village in Indore..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Team India's WC Superfan Charulata Patel passes away

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel, who grabbed eyeballs during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, has passed away. She was 87.
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsIndian ExpressIndiaTimes

'Her passion for the game will keep motivating us': 87-year-old 'Super dadi' Charulata Patel dies, BCCI pays tribute

'Super Dadi' Charulata Patel was Team India's 'Super Fan' during the 2019 World Cup. She became the main attraction during India vs Bangladesh clash at...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.