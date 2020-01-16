Global  

News24.com | Secret mission saves Australia's 'dinosaur trees' from bushfires

News24 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A secret operation by specialist firefighters has saved the world's last stand of Wollemi Pines, a pre-historic species known as "dinosaur trees", from Australia's unprecedented bushfires, officials have said.
News video: Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue

Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue 01:41

 Firefighters collaborate with park services to protect pines from dinosaur period

Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighters Attempt to Save Prehistoric Trees From Australia’s Wildfires [Video]Firefighters Attempt to Save Prehistoric Trees From Australia’s Wildfires

There are prehistoric trees in Australia that are under threat from the devastating wildfires, as rescuers try to protect them. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires [Video]Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires

Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires. Terri and Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin's widow and son, spoke to Anderson Cooper on Monday. about the work they are doing to..

Recent related news from verified sources

Incredible, secret firefighting mission saves famous 'dinosaur trees'

Firefighters were lowered by helicopter into a secret gorge to save the last remaining stand of Wollemi pine from the ferocious Gospers Mountain fire.
The Age

