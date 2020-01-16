Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

5 things to know for Thursday, January 16, 2020

CTV News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Former Nova Scotia MP and prominent Conservative Peter MacKay has confirmed he will run in the party’s leadership race after holding multiple cabinet positions in the Harper government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Marks Brutal Start For Retailers In Canada [Video]2020 Marks Brutal Start For Retailers In Canada

January was not kind to many brick-and-mortar retail stores in Canada as some business were forced to shift to an online-only presence.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:02Published

Police Still Looking For Black Car That Hit Edina Teen At Bus Stop [Video]Police Still Looking For Black Car That Hit Edina Teen At Bus Stop

Police are still looking for the black car that hit 17-year-old Kyla Avant on Thursday morning, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:27). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Finn Wolfhard Tests His Music Knowledge with One Second Songs Game on 'Fallon'

Finn Wolfhard sits down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (January 16) in New York City. The 17-year-old actor was on the...
Just Jared

MGX Minerals says Supreme Court of British Columbia confirms Jared Lazerson is CEO

MGX Minerals Inc (CSE:XMG) (OTCMKTS:MGXMF) announced Thursday that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has confirmed that Jared Lazerson is CEO of the...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.