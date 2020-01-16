Global  

Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

Newsy Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights RallyWatch VideoVirginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a temporary emergency declaration ahead of a gun rights rally in Richmond on Jan. 20. 

The state of emergency bans firearms and other weapons from the Virginia State Capitol grounds. It'll go into effect Friday and will last until Tuesday evening.
Northam said he made the...
News video: Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally 01:16

 The state of emergency bans firearms and other weapons from the Virginia State Capitol grounds.

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment [Video]Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol [Video]Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's demonstration at the Virginia State Capitol.

US State of Virginia to Ban Weapons on Capitol Grounds Amid Gun Rights Rally - Governor


Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he was declaring a state of emergency over threats of “armed militia groups...
