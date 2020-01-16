Global  

News24.com | What's next after the US-China 'phase one' deal?

News24 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing was the result of long, fraught negotiations. "Phase two" is likely to be just as bumpy and unpredictable.
News video: Why Phase Two of the Trade Deal Won't Be the Market Focus in 2020

Why Phase Two of the Trade Deal Won't Be the Market Focus in 2020 03:11

 First, we finally got a phase one trade deal, so what does that mean for the markets? And second, here's why phase two isn't a focus for the markets in 2020.

China and US sign phase one trade deal [Video]China and US sign phase one trade deal

The agreement de-escalates an 18-month bilateral dispute that stoked fears of a global recession.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published

U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain [Video]U.S., China sign 'Phase 1' trade deal, but holes remain

The U.S. and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, but will leave a number of sore spots unresolved. Lisa..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:44Published


First phase of China-US trade deal to be signed next week

First phase of China-US trade deal to be signed next weekBeijing — China said on Thursday that vice-premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the phase-one deal with the US that has lowered trade...
WorldNews

Consumer confidence readings hint China was harder hit than US leading up to 'phase one' trade deal

Consumer confidence readings hint China was harder hit than US leading up to 'phase one' trade dealWith the U.S. and China coming together to sign what’s being billed as a “phase one” trade deal, scrutiny is turning to which side secured the better deal,...
WorldNews

