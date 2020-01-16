Global  

Iran's Rouhani says 'no limit' to uranium enrichment, producing more than before Obama-era deal

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A defiant Iranian President Hassan Rouhani boasted Thursday that there is “no limit” to his country’s level of uranium enrichment – just days after European powers raised concerns about the Islamic Republic backing away from a 2015 nuclear deal.
News video: Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger'

Rouhani warns foreign forces in Middle East 'may be in danger' 02:19

 Iranian president's remarks come after UK, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of nuclear deal.

Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row [Video]Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called the idea of a "Trump deal" to replace the 2015 nuclear pact a "strange offer," and advocated sticking to the current one. The suggestion was from Britain's..

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal [Video]Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium.

Iran’s president says ‘no limit’ to nuclear enrichment

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president said Thursday that there is “no limit” to the country’s enrichment of uranium following its decision to abandon...
Iran's nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: president

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on...
