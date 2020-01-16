Global  

Secret mission saves rare prehistoric trees from Australia bushfires

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A secret operation led by specially trained firefighters has saved the last of a rare Dinosaur-era tree species from the Australia bushfires. The Wollemi pine trees, once thought to be extinct, have grown in Australia for over 200 million years and now number less than 200. The mission had to be kept a secret in order to keep the trees’ location under wraps due to their fragile nature.
News video: Firefighters Attempt to Save Prehistoric Trees From Australia’s Wildfires

Firefighters Attempt to Save Prehistoric Trees From Australia’s Wildfires 00:40

 There are prehistoric trees in Australia that are under threat from the devastating wildfires, as rescuers try to protect them. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Secret mission saves Australia's 'dinosaur trees' from bushfires

A secret operation by specialist firefighters has saved the world's last stand of Wollemi Pines, a pre-historic species known as "dinosaur trees", from...
News24

Australia firefighters save world’s only rare dinosaur trees

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Specialist firefighters have saved the world’s last remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from wildfires that razed forests...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.comWorldNews

