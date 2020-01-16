Secret mission saves rare prehistoric trees from Australia bushfires
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () A secret operation led by specially trained firefighters has saved the last of a rare Dinosaur-era tree species from the Australia bushfires. The Wollemi pine trees, once thought to be extinct, have grown in Australia for over 200 million years and now number less than 200. The mission had to be kept a secret in order to keep the trees’ location under wraps due to their fragile nature.
Bay Area scientists are studying a rare and unusual cloud generated by the wildfires burning in Australia. Kiet Do reports on the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a never-before-seen phenomenon that's fueling..
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Specialist firefighters have saved the world’s last remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from wildfires that razed forests... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca •USATODAY.com •WorldNews
Tweets about this
Morning Bulletin This is a heart warming story to emerge from the ashes of the Australia's bushfire crisis where a top secret firefi… https://t.co/vVqAwC4A3C 2 hours ago
Morning Bulletin A heart warming story has emerged from the ashes of the Australia's bushfire crisis where a top secret firefighting… https://t.co/JYbNxzGc3c 8 hours ago
Morning Bulletin This is a heart warming story to emerge from the ashes of the Australia's bushfire crisis where a top secret firefi… https://t.co/TVbMYN1104 8 hours ago
Teja on the Horizon 🇲🇾🌏 RT @UCLAIoES: Irreplaceable trees saved from Australia fire: An extremely rare species of tree that has survived since the dinosaurs, the l… 14 hours ago