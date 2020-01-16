Global  

Kashmir avalanche: Girl found alive after being buried in snow for 18 hours

Independent Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
'I thought I would die there,' says 12-year-old found by rescuers
News video: At least five dead after avalanche hits in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir

At least five dead after avalanche hits in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir 00:53

 At least five people were killed after avalanche hit in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Footage filmed on Monday (January 13) showed men digging in the snow to try to find anyone buried. At least 57 people have been killed after heavy snowfall and avalanches over the past 24 hours in Azad...

Recent related news from verified sources

12-yr old girl rescued alive after being burried in snow for 18 hours in PoK

*Muzaffarabad [PoK]:* A 12-year-old girl was found alive by rescue officials on Wednesday after being buried under snow for 18 hours in an avalanche in...
Mid-Day

Kashmir avalanche: Girl rescued after 18 hours buried in snow

The 12-year-old said she thought she would die after an avalanche in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
BBC News

