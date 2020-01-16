Global  

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

Newsy Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In UkraineWatch VideoIndicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas says President Donald Trump "knew exactly what was going on" in regard to the Ukraine pressure campaign to investigate the Bidens. 

During an interview with MSNBC Wednesday evening, Parnas said President Trump was aware of all his movements. He added: "I wouldn't do...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial

Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate. Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by a Florida...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine [Video]Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

During an interview with MSNBC, Lev Parnas said President Trump was aware of all his movements in Ukraine.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine [Video]FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine

Lev Parnas, an associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has claimed that the president “knew exactly everything that was going on” with his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' in Ukraine: Giuliani aide

Lev Parnas says US president was fully aware of attempt to pressure Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Biden.
Al Jazeera

Lev Parnas Tells Maddow Trump’s Investigations Were Not About Ukraine Corruption: They Were ‘All About’ the Bidens

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, disputed the idea — put forth by President Donald Trump and his surrogates — that the commander-in-chief...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBC.ca

diegoD026

Diego RT @ewarren: Lev Parnas's interview on @maddow tonight is damning. He's an associate of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and implica… 5 seconds ago

Davefynan

evad RT @LisPower1: I can't get over how damning this interview is Conway was AGAIN asked explicitly "yes or no, Trump knew exactly what was go… 5 seconds ago

Owenamy

Juniper 💔 Kamala ⚖️ RT @MSNBC: "He lied," Parnas says of President Trump's denial that he knows him. "He knew exactly who we were. He knew exactly who I was es… 13 seconds ago

LynnCatWalters

Lynn Cathryn Walters RT @TedDeutch: “Trump knew exactly what was going on.” Now that Lev Parnas is talking, will Senators listen and ask the questions they nee… 17 seconds ago

TammyJA15845922

Tammy JACKSON RT @DavidCornDC: Parnas to Maddow: "Trump knew exactly what was going on....I was on the ground doing their work." @maddow asks about Trump… 22 seconds ago

you_republicans

Republicans Hate You RT @nycjim: Lev Parnas on the #Ukraine scandal: "President Trump knew exactly what was going on.” #Maddow https://t.co/60WxyLsq0P 25 seconds ago

artfact0ry

i shat a better trump RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Lev Parnas last night: "Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. ... I was… 25 seconds ago

Can_ada

Not Given RT @TPMLiveWire: Lev Parnas tells MSNBC that Trump "knew exactly what was going on" https://t.co/6qzysF4KOO 29 seconds ago

