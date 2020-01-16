Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Watch VideoIndicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas says President Donald Trump "knew exactly what was going on" in regard to the Ukraine pressure campaign to investigate the Bidens.
During an interview with MSNBC Wednesday evening, Parnas said President Trump was aware of all his movements. He added: "I wouldn't do...
Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate. Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by a Florida...