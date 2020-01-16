Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

Diego RT @ewarren: Lev Parnas's interview on @maddow tonight is damning. He's an associate of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and implica… 5 seconds ago

evad RT @LisPower1: I can't get over how damning this interview is Conway was AGAIN asked explicitly "yes or no, Trump knew exactly what was go… 5 seconds ago

Juniper 💔 Kamala ⚖️ RT @MSNBC: "He lied," Parnas says of President Trump's denial that he knows him. "He knew exactly who we were. He knew exactly who I was es… 13 seconds ago

Lynn Cathryn Walters RT @TedDeutch: “Trump knew exactly what was going on.” Now that Lev Parnas is talking, will Senators listen and ask the questions they nee… 17 seconds ago

Tammy JACKSON RT @DavidCornDC: Parnas to Maddow: "Trump knew exactly what was going on....I was on the ground doing their work." @maddow asks about Trump… 22 seconds ago

Republicans Hate You RT @nycjim: Lev Parnas on the #Ukraine scandal: "President Trump knew exactly what was going on.” #Maddow https://t.co/60WxyLsq0P 25 seconds ago

i shat a better trump RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Lev Parnas last night: "Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. ... I was… 25 seconds ago