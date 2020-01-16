Global  

American Airlines Suspends Boeing 737 Max Flights Until June

Newsy Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoOn Tuesday, American Airlines announced it will continue to suspend the Boeing 737 Max jets from flight schedules until June 3. American estimates it will have to cancel about 140 flights a day until then.

*SEE MORE: Trump Grounds All Boeing 737 MAX Planes In The US*

The latest version of Boeing's bestselling...
 The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide last year following two crashes, and it&apos;s still not clear when it will get approval to fly again.

