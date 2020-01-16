Global  

Ukraine Launches Investigation Into Possible Yovanovitch Surveillance

Newsy Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ukraine Launches Investigation Into Possible Yovanovitch SurveillanceWatch VideoUkraine is opening an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

The investigation follows the release of photos, text messages and notes handed over to the House Intelligence Committee by Lev Parnas. 

Parnas's text messages had dozens of...
 The investigation follows the release of photos, text messages and notes handed over to the House Intelligence Committee by Lev Parnas.

This is the latest set of documents from House Democrats, as they continue to uncover more evidence on the possible surveillance of Yovanovitch.

Ukrainian police have opened an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch before her removal.

Ukraine launches investigation into claims U.S. Amb. Marie Yovanovitch was placed under surveillance by people linked to President Donald Trump.
Ukraine has opened a criminal case into possible illegal surveillance of former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a Ukrainian interior ministry...
