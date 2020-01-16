Global  

Girl, 3, found with jack russell terrier after going missing for 24 hours

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Girl, 3, found with jack russell terrier after going missing for 24 hoursThree-year-old Matilda and her faithful jack russell terrier are home safe after spending almost 24 hours missing in flood-affected conditions in Western Australia's Pilbara region.An extensive search for the girl culminated on...
