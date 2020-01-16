Girl, 3, found with jack russell terrier after going missing for 24 hours Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Three-year-old Matilda and her faithful jack russell terrier are home safe after spending almost 24 hours missing in flood-affected conditions in Western Australia's Pilbara region.An extensive search for the girl culminated on...

