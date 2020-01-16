Global  

Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law

Newsy Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The LawWatch VideoA congressional watchdog report says the Trump administration violated the law when it delayed Ukraine's security assistance funds. 

The report comes from the Government Accountability Office, a non-partisan agency that works for Congress. The GAO was investigating why $214 million in aid was withheld in the...
News video: Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law

Watchdog Report Says Delaying Ukraine Aid Violated The Law 01:16

 A new report from the Government Accountability Office says the Trump administration didn&apos;t have a legal reason to delay the Ukrainian security aid.

White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog [Video]White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog

The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:18Published

Pelosi, citing report, says Trump admin broke law [Video]Pelosi, citing report, says Trump admin broke law

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published


US Senate opens Trump impeachment trial as nonpartisan office issues critical report on Ukraine aid

As the US Senate formally opened the impeachment trial on whether to remove Donald Trump from office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog on Thursday dealt the...
France 24 Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government’s watchdog agency said Thursday a White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to...
Seattle Times


