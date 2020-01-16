Global  

Chief justice swears in Senate for Trump impeachment trial

CTV News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in Thursday to preside over U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, then immediately administered the oath to the full Senate to ensure "impartial justice" as jurors for only the third such proceeding in American history.
News video: Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer 01:21

 Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment trial.

Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray [Video]Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray

While his job will be ceremonial in nature, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and he may be called to weigh in on some key..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:20Published

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins [Video]US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:12Published


Senate opens Trump impeachment trial as new Ukraine revelations emerge

WASHINGTON — The Senate formally opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday, bracing for a grave and deeply divisive debate over his...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsKhaleej TimesIndiaTimesNews24Reuters IndiaZee NewsNYTimes.com

Watch live: Trump looks to protect religious groups in public schools

President is speaking while Chief Justice John Roberts is being sworn in for his impeachment trial.
CBS News

