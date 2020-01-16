Global  

US: FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

Thursday, 16 January 2020
US Department of Justice says the three men are members of the neo-Nazi group, The Base.
 Maryland men believed to be members of a white supremacist group have been arrested by FBI Baltimore.

Judge keeps firearm ban for Virginia gun rally

The judge's ruling came just a few hours after the arrest of three suspected white supremacists who were believed to be heading to the Richmond rally.
FBI arrests suspected white supremacists ahead of rally

Three suspected white supremacists, who are alleged members of a violent extremist group, have been arrested on firearms charges. They were planning to be at an...
jeanniebead

Removal RT @shomaristone: UPDATE: Days before Virginia gun rally, FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists. The three suspects have been under FBI…

ShelleyPersists

Daisy Girl🌊 RT @Bill_Maxwell_: Days before Virginia gun rally, FBI arrests 3 white supremacists. The three suspects have been under FBI surveillance f…

pontificalanon

El Pontificus Q Maximus Rex RT @kron4news: JUST IN: The FBI has arrested three white supremacists who were planning on going to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia.…

mfnid

Muhammad Farizka Nugraha RT @AJENews: FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

