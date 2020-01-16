Global  

New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Odell Beckham Jr.

Thursday, 16 January 2020
New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Odell Beckham Jr.Watch VideoTwo videos of Cleveland Browns player Odell Beckham Jr. were shared widely on social media this week — and one has him in legal trouble. 

The NFL wide receiver was in Louisiana on Monday night to watch LSU's game against Clemson in the NCAA championship.

On Thursday, New Orleans police issued an arrest...
News video: New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Odell Beckham Jr.

New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Odell Beckham Jr. 01:11

 In a video widely shared on social media, Beckham appears to slap a security guard's backside after LSU's NCAA championship win.

Recent related news from verified sources

New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Browns' Beckham

The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday it obtained a warrant for the arrest of Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., for allegedly slapping an...
Reuters

Police issue arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr over backside slapping incident

The New Orleans police department have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver faces a charge of simple battery after a...
talkSPORT

