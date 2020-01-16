Rep. Liz Cheney Won't Seek Wyoming's Open Senate Seat
Thursday, 16 January 2020
2 hours ago)
Watch VideoRep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House, has announced that she will not run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.
In a statement released on Twitter, Cheney wrote: "Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats in the House of Representatives are threatening our freedom and our Wyoming ...
Recent related news from verified sources
