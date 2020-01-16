Global  

Rep. Liz Cheney Won't Seek Wyoming's Open Senate Seat

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Rep. Liz Cheney Won't Seek Wyoming's Open Senate SeatWatch VideoRep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House, has announced that she will not run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.

In a statement released on Twitter, Cheney wrote: "Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats in the House of Representatives are threatening our freedom and our Wyoming...
News video: Rep. Liz Cheney Won't Seek Wyoming's Open Senate Seat

Rep. Liz Cheney Won't Seek Wyoming's Open Senate Seat 01:10

 She says she will instead seek reelection in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, a junior but rising GOP leader in the House, is opting to stay on that chamber’s leadership track rather than run for a...
Seattle Times

Liz Cheney to seek reelection in the House, rules out Senate bid

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will not be running for her state's open Senate seat in 2020 and will instead seek reelection to the House.
FOXNews.com


